Analysts: Apple’s iPhone 12 series to offer up to 6GB of RAM

Apple is widely expected to release one 5.4-inch, one 6.7-inch, and two 6.1-inch iPhone models this year, but one of the unknowns is how much RAM the iPhones will be packing. UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah believe all four models will feature OLED displays, but RAM, camera specs, and possibly other features will vary by model.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note shared with MacRumors, the analysts provided an overview of the four iPhones they expect in 2020: • 6.7-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM

• 6.1-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM

• 6.1-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM

• 5.4-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM

MacDailyNews Take: RAM is certainly nice, and definitely more is better, especially for heavy multitaskers, but the next-gen iPhones will be about one thing above all else: 5G. That’ll be the big selling point. Apple, as usual, probably won’t even list the RAM in specs. The teardowns will have to reveal how much RAM is in each model. One excellent thing, though, if the list above is correct, is that Apple will be fixing their confused display size lineup by having the two “Pro” models atop the display size range. No more “Pro” that’s smaller than entry level iPhones!