Apple Watch sends paramedics to the rescue after car hits cyclist

If Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall, it can help connect you to emergency services if needed. William Bout, a designer based in San Francisco, was knocked unconscious when hit by a car hit during his morning commute to work this week. Fortunately, the Apple Watch’s fall detection kicked in.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

For most of us, fall detection on the Apple Watch is one feature we hope to never need. For William Bout, a designer based in San Francisco, the feature on newer Apple Watches is indispensable. Got hit by a car this morning on way to work. I don’t have a lot of memories from the event but Apple Watch automatically called 911 (I was unconscious) and paramedics were within minutes. Technology truly feels amazing sometimes. — William Bout (@williambout) January 10, 2020 Apple Watch Series 4 and later include a built-in fall detection feature. It’s turned off by default if you’re under 65, but anyone can turn it on from the Watch app on the iPhone.

MacDailyNews Note: If Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping “I’m OK.”

If your Apple Watch detects that you’re moving, it waits for you to respond to the alert and won’t automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically. After the call ends, your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch detected a hard fall and dialed emergency services. Your watch gets your emergency contacts from your Medical ID.

To turn fall detection on or off:

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.

2. Tap Emergency SOS.

3. Turn Fall Detection on or off.