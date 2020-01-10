Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.70, or 0.23%, to close at $310.50, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $312.67.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.22.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.357 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.357T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.233T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $984.384B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $934.082B

5. Facebook (FB) – $621.167B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $560.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $330.233B

• Disney (DIS) – $260.519B

• Intel (INTC) – $256.563B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.044B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $163.952B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $143.628B

• IBM (IBM) – $121.129B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $92.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $86.823B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $56.1361B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.580B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.996B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $27.202B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.340B

• Nokia (NOK) – $22.553B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.636B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.746B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.639B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.364M

