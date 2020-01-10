Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.70, or 0.23%, to close at $310.50, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $312.67.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.22.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.357 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.357T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.233T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $984.384B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $934.082B
5. Facebook (FB) – $621.167B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $560.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $330.233B
• Disney (DIS) – $260.519B
• Intel (INTC) – $256.563B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.044B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $163.952B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $143.628B
• IBM (IBM) – $121.129B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $92.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $86.823B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $56.1361B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.580B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.996B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $27.202B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.340B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.553B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.636B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.746B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.639B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.364M
MacDailyNews Take: We feel like Apple of late have tapped into something very, very good – just like our beloved interns are about to do very soon!
I seem to recall setting my calendar for a writer who claimed in 2010, that Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft would all surpass Apple in market cap in ten years.
Whoops! What was that dude’s name?
He’d probably deny he said it because those people never take any responsibility when they’re wrong. It’s quite difficult if not impossible to predict the future, so I don’t know why they make those sort of statements. Companies come and go as other companies become disrupters. One never know when something like that is going to happen.
I would never have imagined that Tesla would be worth more than all of the other car companies in the U.S., not even five years ago. I have seen a few Teslas around in NYC where I live, but I see far more ICE vehicles from Ford, Chevrolet, Chrysler and Cadillac.
I really can’t wrap my head about Facebook being worth what it is. I don’t have any interest in social media, so it’s not something I really understand. I have a Facebook account to use as a sign-in account for websites, but all my data on Facebook is fake and I can’t remember the last time I ever went to my account on Facebook. Maybe a couple of years ago. It’s hard to imagine people use it every day, but they certainly do. I still don’t see why it’s worth as much as it is when I would think there would be far more important companies worth more. I wouldn’t care if Facebook completely disappeared tomorrow and I would only know when my Facebook sign-in didn’t work anymore.