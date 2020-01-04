Apple CEO Tim Cook’s total compensation dropped to $125 million for 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook received $3 million in salary in 2019, the same as in 2018, and a $7.67 million bonus, which was down from $12 million year over year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s total pay decreased last year as the company failed to exceed its financial targets by as much as it did in 2018. But he still pulled in over $125 million in total compensation. According to an SEC filing on Friday, Cook received $3 million in salary for 2019, the same as a year earlier, while his bonus decreased to $7.67 million from $12 million.
The majority of Cook’s pay came from the vesting of $113.5 million worth of Apple shares. All in, Cook’s salary, bonus and vesting compensation for the year declined by 8% from $136 million in 2018. Since 2011, the year Cook became CEO, his compensation has totaled $963.5 million, according to Equilar.
Cook also received over $800,000 in other compensation, including a $16,800 contribution to his 401(k) plan and security expenses of $457,082. Apple’s board of directors also requires Cook to fly private, which cost the company $315,311 in 2019.
Apple’s median employee made $57,596, up from $55,426 a year earlier. Not including his 2011 stock grant, which accounts for the majority of Cook’s pay, the CEO’s compensation of $11.6 million last year was 201 times the amount earned by the median Apple employee.
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, the vast majority of Apple employees are retail store staff, hence the low median figure. It would make more sense and be more intellectually honest to compare Cook’s salary with the median earned by non-retail employees. In that case Cook is not making 201 times the median. And, secondly, Cook, if he hasn’t already, is about to join the billionaires’ club! (We bet he’s there already.)
9 Comments
I’m organizing a “GoFundMe” page for Tim. Will post when live.
I’d take $125 million for promoting my personal agenda all year…and then spend the money on building a wall….
CEO who has not created anything, hand picked by the company founder, now politically plodding along on iPhone profits while the pipeline by all appearances ran dry.
HomePod, Apple+, Apple Music all late to the party me-too products not exactly ready for prime time killer products and the wireless charger vapor.
Cook is a very good person. That said, his twofold legacy will be paid too much as a caretaker CEO for delivering too little. The other is discontinued popular and functional hardware, software, services, downgraded Apple store experience, too many years of MacPro ignorance, thinness obsession losing many valuable connection ports in all products while raising prices and sure I missed some — is simply SAD in the pursuit of profits.
Switching gears: MDN has an excellent point regarding most employees work at Apple stores. Removing them from the equation will certainly change the numbers for a more accurate picture.
Bottom line: Same old, same old corporate story, underling employees that do most of the work are paid tens or hundreds of times LESS than the fat-cat CEO…
Hey, GeoB, you forgot the /s tag, but your parody of all the critics of the world’s most successful (as measured by objective numbers like revenue, profits, and stock price) CEO is perfect otherwise.
TxUser, I don’t care how well the company is doing (and on a purely financial basis Apple is doing better than it ever has — except for the debt they’ve taken on to please the Wall Street nuts); no one, even if they dedicate 100% of their thoughts and efforts for 16 hours each and every day, is worth more than $21,000 per hour. Apple has direct employees that don’t make that much in a year. “dd’s” comments below make that even more striking if you take a more reasonable upper limit of 4,000 hours a year.
People screamed years ago when the Apple board lavished huge awards to Steve Jobs. At least under Jobs’ direct (sometimes harsh) leadership Apple came back from the brink of bankruptcy and transformed into one of the leading tech power houses. The same cannot be said for Tim Cook. Cook took a company with multiple great products lines and set the company up to be a financial powerhouse. Cook should have been a banker.
Hey, USELESS, everything I posted is accurate and you know it. Because you are a regular blind staunch supporter of Cook around here you will never admit it. Could not care less. Yes, agreed, Cook is a “perfect” CEO riding first class on Steve’s iPhone gravy train… 🤣
let’s pretend Timmy works 4000 hours per year (he does not). this would mean Timmy’s reduced salary shovels $31,250 at him PER HOUR, not including the executive perks bonuses and so on.
no human earns that much money. fat cats just take it because that’s how they set up the pyramid schemes.
and this guy cannot even deliver a consistent fully updated family of products. NOT ONE complete lineup of current-tech products since Timmy arrived. iPhone SE anyone? Affordable Mac tower?
the Apple board should redirect another $100 million to new product development. Apple is led by self serving demigod wannabes, just like every other large corporation.
I hate Apple. I hate Tim Cook. Whine, whine, whine, whine. What’s that you say? Why don’t I just go and buy Winblows and Androcrap products? Because Apple’s products are so much better. But, anyway, whine, whine whine. Bitch, bitch, bitch.
I support this savage and relentless beating of Tim Cook. A more worthless CEO is impossible to imagine for Apple.