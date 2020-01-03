Apple’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for February 26th

Apple Investor Relations:

Apple will host the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on February 26, 2020. The record date for the meeting is January 2, 2020. Additional details about the meeting are available in our proxy statement. We anticipate there may be more shareholders who would like to attend than we have seats to accommodate. Therefore, if you’re a shareholder as of the record date and you’d like to attend the meeting, you will need to register in advance.

The bank, broker, or other organization that holds your Apple shares will be issuing proxy materials to you that will include a

unique control number. You’ll need that number to register for the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 4, 2020. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only shareholders as of the record date who have registered in advance and have a valid confirmation of registration will be admitted to the meeting. Please note that due to space constraints and security concerns, we will not be able to provide access to the Annual Meeting or the Apple campus to any shareholders who have not registered in advance.