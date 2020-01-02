Newly-revealed patents offer glimpse of Apple’s 2020 vision

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Apple patents granted in the final moments of 2019 shine a little light into its plans for the next decade.

Apple won 31 patents on Dec. 31, 2019. Three are of particular interest:

• A passenger safety system for vehicles.

• A smart headphone system that optimizes the audio for how they are worn. (Might this actually be a highly efficient spatial sound system for immersive environments?)

• An Eye ID system for a head-mounted display.