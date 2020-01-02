Apple said likely to launch two ‘iPhone SE 2’ models in 2020

Apple is likely to launch a second version of what some are calling “iPhone SE 2” before the end of the year, according to DigiTimes.

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. This new member will be an upgraded version of the widely speculated ‌iPhone‌ SE2 featuring a 5.5- or 6.1-inch LCD display and available at the end of 2020 or in earlier 2021, said the sources. — DigiTimes

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

According to the report, Taiwan-based driver-IC backend firm Chipbond Technology is said to have landed COF packaging orders from Apple for both LCD devices. The initial model of the so-called ‌iPhone SE 2‌ is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like the typical confusion that often emanates from Apple’s supply chain, but, hey, it’s Apple, so pretty much anything can happen! And, by the way, the “iPhone SE” is best known for having a 4-inch display. An iPhone with a 4.7-inch edge-to-edge display (sans Home button) might come close to fitting the bill on physical size, but an iPhone with a 5.5- or 6.1-inch display is not an “iPhone SE 2.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]