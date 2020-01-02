Features Apple should borrow from Microsoft’s Surface Pro X for iPad Pro

Jason Cipriani, ZDNet:

I use my iPad Pro as my main laptop on a daily basis. It’s portable, forces me to focus on one or two windows at a time, has exception[al] battery life, and is a device I thoroughly enjoy working on. But when Microsoft announced the Surface Pro X, I was intrigued. The Windows 10-powered tablet that uses a custom ARM processor is a direct competitor to the iPad Pro… However, 8GB of memory meant that tabs in Chrome frequently had to reload whenever I was multitasking. And despite apps like 1Password or iTunes installing and appearing to be compatible with the Surface Pro X, I found them to be incredibly slow and borderline unusable… Not all was lost during my time with the Surface Pro X, however. It opened my eyes to some shortfalls Apple should address with the new iPad Pro, a device we should see at some point in 2020. • It’s time for the iPad to get a trackpad

• A backlit keyboard [and more ergonomic, too]

• A better way to prop up the display [more viewing angles]

• Another USB-C port or two

MacDailyNews Take: What Jason wants, Apple already sells. It’s called a MacBook Air. So, here’s yet another fine example of what we wrote about back in 2017:

We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.

Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.

The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017