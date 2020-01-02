Free file manager ‘Documents 7’ for iPad and iPhone puts Apple’s Files app to shame

The free Documents 7 app is billed as the best file manager for iPhone and iPad. It is designed for reading EPUB books, viewing Word and Excel documents, opening zip files, PDFs, images, downloading music files, and watching movies on your iPhone and iPad.
It took Apple nearly a decade to bring proper file management to the iPhone and iPad with the arrival of the Files app in iOS 11. Over the same period of time, an enterprising third-party developer based in Odessa, Ukraine was busy refining its own file manager app, which outshines Apple’s in almost every conceivable way…
The mobile equivalent of macOS Finder, this jack-of-all-trades allows iPhone and iPad owners to browse, view, and manage files with ease, all from an intuitive user interface that puts Apple’s own Files to shame…
For those underwhelmed by the built-in Files app, do yourself a favor and install Documents 7, the free file manager worthy of being installed on every iOS device.
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the intro video:
4 Comments
We shall see. So far it is very much like Files on the iPad. $49.00 Subscription for Pro version.
Lipstick on a pig, without precise cursor control expect a cluster f. Steve Jobs was right about needing sandpaper to file your fingers down for small tablets, little did he know that it would apply to all of Apple’s iOS products in 2020. Text selection, drag and drop, selecting anything period, is an exercise in frustration on every device. It was bearable until iOS13 dropped the unusability hammer.
