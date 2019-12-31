Forget the $52,000 Mac Pro, the sweet spot config is $25,000

A fully-loaded Mac Pro sports a price exceeding $50,000, but the sweet spot configuration is less than half that at $25,000.

Robin Harris for ZDNet:

For comparison, look at an earlier high-end pro machine. The Apple Macintosh IIfx cost $8970 for the base model in 1990, $17,652 in today’s dollars. Of course, you’d want to outfit that with the stunning Apple Macintosh 21″ Color Display, with incredible 1152×870 resolution, at the then price of $4599, or $8685 in today’s dollars, for a grand total of $26337. Feeling better about the new Mac Pro price? The new Mac Pro may not be cheap, but it is not out of line with earlier pro grade kit. And it is, by all accounts, a stunning machine.

MacDailyNews Take: If anything, Apple’s Mac Pro is underpriced.

As we wrote earlier this month:

It’s a professional Mac, not a toy for Joe and Jane Sixpack. These machines are for pros who spend far, far in excess the cost of a new Mac Pro with multiple Pro Display XDRs on cameras, tripods, lighting, sound equipment, staff, etc. Way back when, we used to buy Avid Media Composer and Symphony systems that easily cost more than the cost of two, three, or even four fully-loaded Mac Pros, each with dual Pro Display XDRs and, yes, all with Apple Pro Stands. If you have to ask how much it costs, the Mac Pro is not for you – you’re supposed to be shopping for an iMac, Mac mini, or a MacBook Air.

We explained in June why the Mac Pro has to exist (and should’ve existed long before today):

Of the new Mac Pro, every Mac user should be proud.

The Mac Pro is sort of like why you fund a space program, if you’re smart. Yes, there are pressing needs elsewhere (and, btw, there always will be; it’s a bad excuse for not investing in exploration), but if you’re not pushing, you’re stagnating. Nothing unexpected can be discovered, no new solutions uncovered when no new challenges are ventured. It’s why smart car companies make esoteric supercars of which only a few will ever be sold and on which the investment will never be recouped. As with supercars, lessons learned from the Mac Pro, the Mac flagship, will percolate throughout and improve all of Apple’s product lines. Yes, Apple worst-selling Mac is their most important.

May the Mac Pro never be dead-ended, abandoned, and ignored again!

Think about what you thought of Apple’s Mac lineup when it had a half-decade-old, neglected, dead-end design as its flagship. The entire Mac lineup was diminished. Apple’s management who allowed this to happen were diminished, too. People could only see the flaws – in the machines and the people. Now, with the new Mac Pro proudly raising the flag high atop the mountain, all Macs, and everyone responsible for making Macs, are lifted up along with it. — MacDailyNews, June 6, 2019