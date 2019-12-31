Apple patent shows 2020 iPhone sans notch?

Will Apple’s flagship iPhones in 2020 come without the inelegant kludge?

LetsGoDigital:

Next year seems to be a revolutionary year for Apple. Not only is the first iPhone 5G phone expected, the devices will also get a new design. It will be the first major design update since the introduction of the iPhone X in September 2017.

China Times was able to gather revealing information at MWC Shanghai about a Credit Suisse presentation. The Swiss financial services provider reported that Apple suppliers are finalizing the development of a full screen display for the iPhone 2020.

To achieve a full screen display, a TrueDepth camera will be processed under the screen. The new Apple iPhone 12 will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Face ID functionality is therefore canceled… The fingerprint scanner will be placed under the screen for all new iPhone models. The under-screen camera will only be found in the top model, the Chinese publication stated.