Apple patent shows 2020 iPhone sans notch?

Will Apple’s flagship iPhones in 2020 come without the inelegant kludge?
Next year seems to be a revolutionary year for Apple. Not only is the first iPhone 5G phone expected, the devices will also get a new design. It will be the first major design update since the introduction of the iPhone X in September 2017.
China Times was able to gather revealing information at MWC Shanghai about a Credit Suisse presentation. The Swiss financial services provider reported that Apple suppliers are finalizing the development of a full screen display for the iPhone 2020.
To achieve a full screen display, a TrueDepth camera will be processed under the screen. The new Apple iPhone 12 will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Face ID functionality is therefore canceled… The fingerprint scanner will be placed under the screen for all new iPhone models. The under-screen camera will only be found in the top model, the Chinese publication stated.
MacDailyNews Take: A render shown in a Credit Suisse presentation as reported by the China Times is not a credible source for future iPhone designs or specs.
4 Comments
a fanboy can dream.
Cancel face recognition I very much doubt it.
I like how the render shows a janky forehead in place of a notch. Larger phone without a larger screen? Nahhh 🙂
Those who are bothered by the notch are irrationally bothered by it… like folks bothered by lotus seed pods. Notchophobia?
Please don’t cancel FaceID. It works flawlessly. TouchID never worked for more than a day or two. Us old guys don’t have any fingerprints left!