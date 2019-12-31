Apple iPhone’s Emergency SOS feature saves Virginia woman from sexual assault

It was early Sunday around 2 a.m. and you know what they say: Nothing good happens after 2 a.m.

WTKR reports:

The woman was about to get into her Uber to go home when she says, “This guy came up to me and said, ‘I lost my phone… can you help me find my phone?'” The simple gesture for help that was the bait. “I wasn’t suspecting he was bad. He was a very normal, nice looking guy,” she says. She says the man lured her back to boardwalk to find a lost phone and she just wanted to help… She let him use the “Find My iPhone” app on her phone, but it wasn’t working. She got a terrible feeling when she realized he doesn’t know how to navigate her iPhone to use the app. “I get my phone back and I turn around and I try to run away and he just comes up from behind me, tackles me, grabs my face, is covering my mouth.” They’re struggling in the sand, and at one point he says he has a knife. In the middle of a fierce attack, she was poised and made a life-saving call without her attacker knowing. She used her iPhone’s Emergency SOS feature… Her iPhone automatically dialed 911— dispatch was on the line listening and sent police to her location. “He looked up and the headlights from police were shining from the sand, and he just took off and ran down the beach and the police ran after him and they were able to get him in a foot pursuit.”

MacDailyNews Take: Harrowing! Thank God she had her iPhone and the presence of mind to use it!

With Emergency SOS in iOS 11 or later, you can quickly and easily call for help and alert your emergency contacts.

Here’s how to call emergency services with your iPhone:

Make the call on iPhone 8 or later:

• Press and hold the side button and one of the Volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears.

• Drag the Emergency SOS slider to call emergency services. If you continue to hold down the side button and Volume button, instead of dragging the slider, a countdown begins and an alert sounds. If you hold down the buttons until the countdown ends, your iPhone automatically calls emergency services.

Make the call on iPhone 7 or earlier:

• Rapidly press the side (or top) button five times. The Emergency SOS slider will appear. (In India, you only need to press the button three times, then your iPhone automatically calls emergency services.)

• Drag the Emergency SOS slider to call emergency services.

After the call ends, your iPhone sends your Emergency contacts a text message with your current location, unless you choose to cancel. If Location Services is off, it will temporarily turn on. If your location changes, your contacts will get an update, and you’ll get a notification about 10 minutes later.

When Auto Call is on and you try to make an emergency call, your iPhone begins a countdown and sounds an alert. After the countdown ends, your iPhone automatically calls emergency services. To turn Auto Call on/off on your iPhone:

• Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

• Tap Emergency SOS.

• Turn Auto Call on or off.