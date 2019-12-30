Salt’s Apple TV Remote is the $20 replacement we all need

“The Apple TV 4K is a fantastic little set-top box that has an easy-to-use interface, an App Store, and options to watch all kinds of content, but there’s one major flaw with the device – the Siri Remote,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors:
Swiss company Salt created an alternative Apple TV Remote, which we managed to get our hands on.
Salt is a Swiss telecommunications company that offers the Apple TV 4K in a broadband TV bundle for its customers. There’s no way to order this remote in the United States or countries other than Switzerland – it’s designed only for Salt customers.
According to Salt, the Salt Remote was designed in close collaboration with Apple after the Salt TV customer base complained about the poor usability of the default remote that comes with the Apple TV.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, as this was created in close collaboration with Apple, the designers of Apple’s Siri Remote (unpaid high school summer interns?) have learned some very valuable lessons that they will apply to the next-gen Siri Remote for Apple TV!
9 Comments
Looks almost exactly like a Roku remote.
Available for sale only at Salt stores in Switzerland, apparently.
The iPhone and Apple Watch make for a much improved experience over the Siri Remote.
Would be nice to have a Mac app for a remote too.
Anyone can configure just about any standard IR remote to use with their Apple TV.
Go to Settings > Remotes and Devices > Lear Remote
Yeah, but the problem with that is IR. I can (and do) use an old Apple remote – the kind that used to ship with all Macs an older ATVs – because it’s far better than the Siri remote for a lot (but not all) things. Only… I have to point it at the ATV which my wife has artfully pushed behind more artful things. If this new Roku-looking remote uses Bluetooth like the Siri remote, I want one.
No Siri. Deal killer
I’d settle for a Mute button. I’m always having to fumble around for my universal remote when I just need to quickly mute.
I just use the Apple remote app on my iPhone, since the Siri remote is usually lost underneath the pile of stuff on the coffee table.