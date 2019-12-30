Salt’s Apple TV Remote is the $20 replacement we all need

“The Apple TV 4K is a fantastic little set-top box that has an easy-to-use interface, an App Store, and options to watch all kinds of content, but there’s one major flaw with the device – the Siri Remote,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors:

Swiss company Salt created an alternative ‌Apple TV‌ Remote, which we managed to get our hands on.

Salt is a Swiss telecommunications company that offers the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K in a broadband TV bundle for its customers. There’s no way to order this remote in the United States or countries other than Switzerland – it’s designed only for Salt customers.

According to Salt, the Salt Remote was designed in close collaboration with Apple after the Salt TV customer base complained about the poor usability of the default remote that comes with the ‌Apple TV‌.