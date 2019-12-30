Apple hits new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.72, or 0.59%, to close at $291.52, a new all-time closing high. During trading on Friday, December 27th, Apple set a new all-time intraday high of $293.97. The intraday high today was $292.69.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.297 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.297T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.203T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $923.729B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $914.6374B

5. Facebook (FB) – $583.125B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $558.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $338.475B

• Intel (INTC) – $259.434B

• Disney (DIS) – $259.185B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.804B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $158.313B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $141.560B

• IBM (IBM) – $117.4050B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $90.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $83.092B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $53.125B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.528B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.812B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.157B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.878B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.676B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.550B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.701B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.647B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.650M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom!