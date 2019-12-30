Apple hits new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.72, or 0.59%, to close at $291.52, a new all-time closing high. During trading on Friday, December 27th, Apple set a new all-time intraday high of $293.97. The intraday high today was $292.69.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.297 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.297T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.203T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $923.729B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $914.6374B
5. Facebook (FB) – $583.125B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $558.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $338.475B
• Intel (INTC) – $259.434B
• Disney (DIS) – $259.185B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.804B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $158.313B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $141.560B
• IBM (IBM) – $117.4050B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $90.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $83.092B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $53.125B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.528B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.812B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.157B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.878B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.676B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.550B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.701B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.647B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.650M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom!
3 Comments
I was surprised (and a little disappointed, honestly) that you didn’t call out last Monday’s (Dec 23) close at $284.00, exactly twice the 12-month low of January 3 ($142.00).
Still, it has been a good year with AAPL, has it not?
Happy New Year, all!
~~Jazzbo
There are still those who say Apple could be at $350 or higher if Tim Cook wasn’t the CEO. Of course, we’ll never know such an alternate reality. I’m satisfied, but many people are not. I think Apple has done well but there were costly mistakes such as the trashcan Mac Pro and the MacBook Pro keyboard/switch problems. No company is perfect, so things like that can certainly happen. I think Apple is going to do very well in 2020, but I’m not counting on share gains like what occurred this year. Two years in a row of major gains would be quite unusual.
If I was 15-20 years younger I would have probably bought a new Tesla with a custom licence plate AAPL on it by now. But I do not care about cars anymore. A house at Apple Road 1 would be interesting… Will revise this idea after ~10 years…