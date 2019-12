The strong sales of Apple Watch and AirPods will come as a “surprise” to investors when the company reports earnings in early 2020, Citi analyst Jim Suva told CNBC on Monday.

Apple’s wearables, we see that as being the big surprise for Apple when they report earnings in the next month or so. — Jim Suva, Citi Senior Tech Analyst

MacDailyNews Take: Jim needs to boost Citi’s price target on Apple before it’s underwater.