Must-have apps for your new Apple Watch

With these great apps, you can take your wrist-born computer to the next level.

Jason Cross for Macworld:

The Apple Watch is great right out of the box, but you’ll want to add a few apps to really make it sing. Apple’s wearable is a true marvel, and the Series 5 is the best yet, but you’ll never know just how useful it can be if you don’t expand your horizons a bit. When we think about the Apple Watch apps we just can’t live without, these are at the top of the list. Some are free, some are not, but every single one is worth your while.

MacDailyNews Take: We use many of the apps discussed in the full article, but we use TuneIn Radio and theScore daily on our Apple Watches – recommended!

