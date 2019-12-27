2019 Mac Pro 12-core vs. 2010 Mac Pro 12-core in Adobe apps

Will the 2019 Mac Pro significantly speed up Adobe pro apps? And can advanced AMD GPUs do the job as well as a powerful NVIDIA GPU?

Rob Morgan for Bare Feats:

The 2019 Mac Pro 12-Core runs Adobe Pro Apps 31% to 66% faster than the 2010 Mac Pro 12-Core with a fast AMD GPU.

NVIDIA GPUs like the TITAN Xp have a reputation of running Adobe apps faster than AMD GPUs. We didn’t see that advantage in our testing. In fact, when we ran the Enhance Details function in Lightroom, the TITAN Xp took 3 minutes and 25 seconds to enhance ONE image. The RX 5700 XT Enhanced 12 images in the same time as the TITAN Xp took for one!

HUH? Yes. Turns out that Enhance uses the GPU only if it supports Metal. The only NVIDIA GPUs that support Metal are the ‘ancient ones’ that run Apple drivers (like the GTX 680 Mac Edition or the Quadro K5000 For Mac).