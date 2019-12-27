Intel to intro new thermal design for notebook computers

Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai, DigiTimes:

At the upcoming CES 2020, Intel is planning to announce a new thermal module design that is able to enhance notebooks’ heat dissipation by 25-30% with many brands also set to showcase products using the innovation during the show, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

The new thermal design is part of Intel’s Project Athena and consists of a combination of vapor chambers and graphite sheets… Intel’s design will replace the traditional thermal modules with a vapor chamber and attach it with a graphite sheet that is placed behind the screen area for stronger heat dissipation.

The hinges will also need to be re-designed to allow the graphite sheet to go through in order to conduct heat.

The new design will allow vendors to create fanless notebooks and can further shrink notebooks’ thickness.