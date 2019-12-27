2020 may finally usher in ARM-based Macs

Looking ahead to 2020, Macworld’s Dan Moren looks at some of the big things to expect (and not) out of Apple in the coming year.
Apple announced its transition from PowerPC to Intel processors in June 2005, just over ten years after it had made the jump to PowerPC from the Motorola 68000 architecture that had powered every Mac in the decade before. Fourteen years since that last transition, it’s starting to seem like we’re overdue for the next jump…
Recent chips powering the iPad and iPhone have proved to be screamers, in some cases outperforming Macs in benchmark tests. These chips also tend to consume less power than the current processors in Macs, helping provide better battery life. Not to mention every non-Mac device that Apple builds—from the Apple Watch to the HomePod to the Apple TV to those iOS devices—uses processors that Apple itself designs. That leaves the Mac as the odd man out in the company’s lineup…
This seems more like a “when” question than an “if” question. And the smart money suggests that 2020 might be the year that Apple finally makes this rumor a reality.
MacDailyNews Take: WWDC 2020 is going to be quite the show!
None of these people know what RISC means.
PowerPC didn’t fail because RISC was inferior to CISC. It failed because Intel (along with Microsoft) commanded overwhelming duopoly market power, and because Intel had so damned much money, with so much investment riding on x86’s success, that it could have built a Turing Machine out of chicken bones that would outperform the products of the relatively underfunded (“beleaguered” even) AIM consortium.
Given an even playing field, RISC would have kicked CISC’s backward ass into the 19th century. And now Apple has the resources and incentive to prove it.
Watch this space.
More on that:
RISC is vastly superior in terms of cycles per watt. That is the metric that matters in a battery-powered world. It’s not relevant that G5 was inefficient; that was the last gasp of Motorola’s dying chip-building effort. Had Motorola had the funds (that is, if Macintosh had had the market power to afford incentive for real investment into chip technology), well-known techniques of pipeline optimization would have crushed Intel’s x86.
CISC’s primary advantage over RISC is bytes per instruction. (RISC often requires two or three simple instructions to do what CISC can do in one big slower operation.) That was important back when RAM was expensive and memory cache sizes were small. None of that is relevant now.
(Matter of fact, even Intel knows this; that’s why it made a valiant attempt to make Atom work. It was basically an incompetent grasp at the efficiencies of RISC.)
These days the smart money is on ARM.
Apple blew when they moved to Intel and didn’t go with Sun Sparc chips. Sun was not in good shape at the time just before Oracle acquired them. Apple could of bought the Sparc business from Sun at a good price and had their own RISC chip in 2005 and by now have many years of porting OS X and Apple software to RISC. Apple would of had everything in one purchase chip designers and manufacturing in one buy. But no they went Intel like everyone else and Oracle bought Sun and they are heart of Oracle servers and other hardware.
Apple’s chip have been good for small devices on a lightweight OS, but how long before they ramp up to running a full size computer, OS, and pro level applications like Logic and Final Cut.
Newsflash. Chips is iOS devices are RISC chips. They excel at simple single tasks. They start to fall apart under heavy multi process usage. CISC chips (intel or AMD) are better suited for workstations.
The G5 was RISC. And it was a dead end.