Gene Munster sees Apple stock charging more than 20% higher in 2020

A longtime Apple analyst says Apple stock is on pace for its best year since 2009, but it has room to run higher in 2020.

Gene Munster, Loup Ventures:

There are five reasons why we believe Apple will be the top-performing FANNG stock in 2020. When compared to other tech and services companies, we consider the fair value for AAPL to be $350-$400. For example, applying FB’s current year multiple to shares of AAPL suggests a $395 share price. We believe the base case of $350 (21% upside) is achievable in 2020 and $400 (38% upside) is achievable sometime in 2021 (38% upside). 5 reasons why: Easy iPhone Comps Continued Growth in Apple Watch Five New iPhone Models in 2020 Investor Anticipation of 5G AAPL Will Be Rewarded With a Proper Tech Multiple

MacDailyNews Take: From Gene Gene the Predicting Machine’s lips to Mr. Market’s ears!