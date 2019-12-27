2020 iPad Pro renders show triple-camera bump and glass back

Here’s some hot news for iPad fans. Apple is likely to release two iPad Pro in Spring 2020. There is a strong possibility that the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch 12.9″ and 11″ tablets in March 2020.
Today we have received the leaked images and videos of 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch from Steve H.McFly, better known as OnLeaks. Notably, Steve enjoys a high accuracy rate when it comes to leaks of popular devices.
And this is #Apple's 2020 #iPadPro duo!
360° videos + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/xFSQcbUjLM pic.twitter.com/2UWeusxu1w
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: They both look gorgeous and very, very “Pro!”
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]
2 Comments
omg, still no iPad Pro bigger than lane 12.9“?!
it‘s not changed since 2012?!
Pro users don‘t care for miniaturization…
Seriously, who gives a sh!t what renders show? I can produce a render with 6 cameras. How does this relate to what is coming from Apple?