2020 iPad Pro renders show triple-camera bump and glass back

2 Comments

iGeeksBlog:

Here’s some hot news for iPad fans. Apple is likely to release two iPad Pro in Spring 2020. There is a strong possibility that the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch 12.9″ and 11″ tablets in March 2020.

Today we have received the leaked images and videos of 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch from Steve H.McFly, better known as OnLeaks. Notably, Steve enjoys a high accuracy rate when it comes to leaks of popular devices.

MacDailyNews Take: They both look gorgeous and very, very “Pro!”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]

