Apple’s massive Maps U.S.A. rebuild now complete as Southeast U.S. comes online

Apple has been working on a huge rebuild of Apple Maps in the US over the last year and a half. Now that the updates are rolled out across the country, Apple Maps uses only data it’s collected itself, can push updates in realtime, and features much more detail for users…
Now the rollout is complete as the Southeast has received the changes.
Looks like the new Apple Maps data just hit the southeast
(cc @MacRumors @9to5mac) pic.twitter.com/hYFyT8CXj7
— Nate Thompson (@NateThompson) December 27, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: U.S. rollout complete with days to spare!
3D in satellite view is MIA for most of the USA, not sure how you can say Maps is rebuilt when much of the USA never had all that was touted for the first version.
Look around while nice is like the fly around that still isn’t available outside of a few big metro areas.
um… nope. not updated. sitting here in charlottesville, va with old map data. this is fake news. opened maps. no change. rebooted. no change. fake news.