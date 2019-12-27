Apple’s massive Maps U.S.A. rebuild now complete as Southeast U.S. comes online

Apple is rolling out new Maps with richer details and better road coverage.
Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Apple has been working on a huge rebuild of Apple Maps in the US over the last year and a half. Now that the updates are rolled out across the country, Apple Maps uses only data it’s collected itself, can push updates in realtime, and features much more detail for users…

Now the rollout is complete as the Southeast has received the changes.

MacDailyNews Take: U.S. rollout complete with days to spare!

  1. 3D in satellite view is MIA for most of the USA, not sure how you can say Maps is rebuilt when much of the USA never had all that was touted for the first version.
    Look around while nice is like the fly around that still isn’t available outside of a few big metro areas.

