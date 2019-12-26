iPhone camera supplier Sony says even a 24-hour operation can’t keep up with image sensor demand

Sony Corp. is working around the clock to manufacture its image sensors, but due to high demand, even a 24-hour operation hasn’t been enough.

Pavel Alpeyev and Yuki Furukawa for Bloomberg:

For the second straight year, the Japanese company will run its chip factories constantly through the holidays to try and keep up with demand for sensors used in mobile phone cameras, according to Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony’s semiconductor unit… Apple Inc. this year joined the fray with a triple-camera iPhone 11 Pro. That’s why even as smartphone market growth plateaus, Sony’s sales of image sensors continue to soar…

Sony is now looking to a new generation of sensors that can see the world in three dimensions. The company uses a method called time of flight that sends out invisible laser pulses and measures how long they take to bounce back to create detailed depth models… Apple is rumored to introduce a 3-D camera to its lineup in 2020. Shimizu declined to comment on specific customers, but said Sony is ready to meet what it expects will be a significant increase in demand next year.

“This was the year zero for time of flight,” Shimizu said. “Once you start seeing interesting applications of this technology, it will motivate people to buy new phones.”