Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from MacDailyNews!

Dear MacDailyNews readers and commenters,

Amidst the Christmas news slowdown, we can all look forward to 2020 which promises to bring new Macs (including notebooks with new keyboards), new 5G-capable iPhones, new Apple Watches, new iPads, new Apple TV+ content, and so much more as Apple looks to double-down on execution and quality, making for the company’s most successful year ever!

As we enjoy spending time with family and friends, we want to thank you so much for visiting MacDailyNews throughout the year and for making us a part of your day. We really appreciate it!

An extra special thanks to those who regularly send us links to interesting articles – you know who you are – thank you, thank you, thank you!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

— MacDailyNews