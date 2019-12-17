Apple patent application reveals self-tightening Apple Watch band with health sensors

Apple has filed for another U.S. patent for a self-tightening Apple Watch band that could also include health sensors.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

In the patent filing, Apple notes that the watchband could sport an “air bladder,” processing unit and a health sensor included in a housing, a band operable to couple the housing to a body part of a user, and a tightness sensor coupled to the band. The tightness sensor and health sensor could work in tandem to monitoring changes in the tightness of the band, adjust tightness, and measure various health/fitness metics.

MacDailyNews Take: While our Apple Watches are quite comfortable for all-day wear, the ability to adjust to the perfect fit every time would transform a very good experience into an insanely great one!