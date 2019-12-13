Unlucky 13: Does Apple’s latest iOS 13.3 redeem iPhone’s current OS?

“iOS 13 has been a pretty embarrassing release for Apple, going from one buggy release to another,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet:

Apple itself knew how bad iOS 13 was, and has put plans in place to improve future releases.

But the end of the year is now in sight, and Apple has released iOS 13.3, likely the last iOS/iPadOS release of 2019, what is the current state of iOS 13?

Bottom line, it’s not bad at all… Overall, a solid set of new features for a x.3 release.