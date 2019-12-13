After Pro surge, Apple’s consumer Macs could use a little love, too

Dan Moren, Macworld:

At long last, some two and a half years after Apple declared itself serious about enticing professionals back to the Mac, the Mac Pro is finally here. It joins the iMac Pro and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro as a triptych of attractive options for professional Mac users. That’s great. But while Apple was focused on the professional market, its consumer-facing options have languished a bit. It’s not that the MacBook Air, the iMac, and Mac mini aren’t perfectly serviceable machines, but they could all use a little bit of love—especially after all the attention that’s recently been lavished on their pro-level counterparts.

MacDailyNews Take: Job No.1: Get the new scissor mechanism Magic Keyboard that’s in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro into the MacBook Air (and 13-inch MBP). And, while, you’re at it, we’d like to see the MacBook revived, with a Magic Keyboard, and powered by Apple-designed ARM-based silicon!

As for the desktop, we’d love to see what Apple’s design team could do with the still-gorgeous, but long-in-the-tooth iMac as well as — hey, we can dream! — a Mac minitower for those who’d like to add video cards, RAM, internal drives and for whom the iMac and Mac mini don’t work as well as would an affordable Mac minitower.