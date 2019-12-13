U.S. Trade Rep: U.S. and China aim to sign phase one deal in January

According to President Trump’s top trade advisor, the United States and China are aiming to sign a phase one trade deal in January in Washington.

<a href=”https://www.cnbc.com/2019/12/13/us-and-china-aim-to-sign-trade-deal-in-january-trump-official-says.html target=”_new”>CNBC:

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, one of the lead negotiators in talks with Chinese officials, also told reporters Friday that it would still be wise to be skeptical of whether China would deliver on certain agreements. He also said that there would be no new tariffs as long as China continues to negotiate in good faith. Lighthizer said the signing would be at the minister level and would not involve Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Trump administration has not promised a future rollback of tariffs, Lighthizer said, adding it would be wise to be skeptical on whether China would deliver on certain agreements.

MacDailyNews Note: Earlier today, Jacob Pramuk reported for CNBC that “the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal” and that the “two sides will work through the legal process and move to sign it as quickly as possible.”