iFixit grates cheese on Apple’s new cheese grater Mac Pro

iFixit:

Join us as we open up and give you our first impressions of Apple’s brand new Mac Pro LIVE. This $6000 machine is the first modular Apple computer in a long time, and we can’t wait to see just how it’s put together!

MacDailyNews Take: Cheesy.

But, you know someone had to put the Cheese Grater Supreme to the test! We look forward to the full teardown.