Cheese Grater Supreme: Apple’s new Mac Pro more of a traditional tower design than the previous ‘trash can’

Today, Apple announced a new Mac Pro desktop computer—the first new product in that line since 2013.
The machine will start at $5,999 for a configuration that includes an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of 2666MHz memory, a 256GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics. If that price tag doesn’t make it obvious, this is very much not a device for casual consumers. Apple says the Pro will be available to order later this fall.
The new Mac Pro offers a vastly different design than the oft-maligned “trash can” design of the previous Mac Pro, which released nearly 2,000 days ago. This new model has more of a traditional tower design that is a closer analogue to the “cheese grater” Mac Pro models that existed before the latest machine. Its housing is largely made of aluminum, with stainless steel handles for moving the device as needed as well as a set of “feet” on the bottom. It can be configured with a small set of wheels for easier transport, too. Apple says both sides of the device are openable for user access. The whole thing measures about 21 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide and weighs a shade under 40 pounds.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s never been a more powerful Mac. Ever. This thing has a good amount of future-proofing built in (which is a good thing given Apple’s track record on this model for, oh, the last five and a half years).
We can’t even imagine the insane level of brutishness this thing will display when maxed out with the 28-core Xeon and 1.5TB of RAM, and with dual Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs.
One thing’s for damn sure, even with lesser configs, you won’t need a space heater in the edit bay anymore!
In all honesty the Mac Pro looks fantastic, the display is incredible in person and that kind of performance is ridiculous. This is what you expect from an Apple pro device. An incredible amount of power for an incredible amount of money. pic.twitter.com/G6DOyeQGdM
— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) June 3, 2019
9 Comments
So much info today that i’ve just had time to glance at new MP but so far I like what i see.
I have three upgraded old Cheese Graters. I guess telling Apple what we need (aka whining and complaining) works ! lol
I’m also an aapl investor and although the MP probably won’t push the profit needle up much I’m relieved that Apple is listening to its users and fans. I’m glad they’ve not lost focus on their core (with push towards services etc) of hardware excellence. Even with stock continuing to be hurt today I honestly believe that if Apple remembers its roots and strength it will win.
What’s the current available mortgage rate available for a desk top computer?
OMG! I’m an Apple fan and maintain an all Apple household: iphones, apple tv, ipads, mac laptops, imacs.
But, c’mon, $1K for an aluminum stand. If I wasn’t laughing so hard, I would call it pure hubris.
Apple will likely sell a zillion of them.
Uuummm . . . $6,000 just to play? give us a break, Apple. I’m no noob -I’ve had a couple of cheese graters, and also G5s, G4s, G3s, Power Macs – that is just patently absurd, particularly with all of the iOS-ification going on. This should have come out six years ago at less than half the price. Who in the name of Zeus is making decisions at Apple these days? iPad OS? Do you honestly expect professionals to use that sh*t? Come on.
For what this machine is, $6K is very reasonable. The expansion options are insane, and quite frankly, I never thought they would produce another Mac with this kind of expansion options.
I do wish that they had a Demi-Mac Pro with 6 RAM slots, 3 PCI slots and 2 SSD slots, which would be closer to my needs and budget.
The Original Beige G3:
World class CPU
Three PCI slots.
Hard drive bay and CD bay both user replaceable.
3 ram slots.
Wide variety of useful ports built in.
$1999.
I miss beleaguered Apple.
Big negative is its only PCI 3.0 and PCI 5.0 standard just ratified and some PCI 4.0 boards shipping. That said, it’s more intel’s fault as they dont have a chipset that supports Xeons and PCI 4/5 and probably wont for a couple of years, and add likely another year for apple to get an update out.
AMD chips are frankly better right now than Intel, however, AMD does not support thunderbolt (because it means turning over their microcode to Intel to sign it and they dont want their IP stolen as they are a bit in the lead at the moment).
Bit of a rock and a hard place. Which to me means, get it now. Because heck knows if apple will update it regularly, and because intel sucks, we might not see an update for 2-3 years anyway.
ILL TAKE 2! it’ll pay for itself in time saved for sure 😉
This is not a replacement Mac Pro, this is a killer machine. Obviously if you have moderate Pro needs you will have to look at a Mini Pro or any iMac MB, Pro. But now this luxury Pro item is only for very serious creative or engeniering users. So why start with an 8-core configuration? Even the 580X GPU at 6K is low end.
As I am digesting this it may be Apple expects serious users depending on top GPU performance will justify the entry 8-core CPU and I guess as no all users on this segment will benefit from a very high-end GPU those with high CPU needs will be fine with an entry Pro GPU. But if you are considering around 12K and more per user (MP/Monitor) go loose all your internal organs and Order Wisely!!
Another early concern is for Apple to support these beasts for a very long time as I wont get one of these and find out I am left out of the OS path support even 10 or more years down the road. As I am right now helping an uncle to keep his 8-core MP 1.1 alive and relevant with an EFI hack!! So as powerful as those GPUs look today I expect Apple to keep refressing the graphic processors and other componets in a timely and sencible manner.