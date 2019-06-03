Cheese Grater Supreme: Apple’s new Mac Pro more of a traditional tower design than the previous ‘trash can’

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Today, Apple announced a new Mac Pro desktop computer—the first new product in that line since 2013. The machine will start at $5,999 for a configuration that includes an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of 2666MHz memory, a 256GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics. If that price tag doesn’t make it obvious, this is very much not a device for casual consumers. Apple says the Pro will be available to order later this fall. The new Mac Pro offers a vastly different design than the oft-maligned “trash can” design of the previous Mac Pro, which released nearly 2,000 days ago. This new model has more of a traditional tower design that is a closer analogue to the “cheese grater” Mac Pro models that existed before the latest machine. Its housing is largely made of aluminum, with stainless steel handles for moving the device as needed as well as a set of “feet” on the bottom. It can be configured with a small set of wheels for easier transport, too. Apple says both sides of the device are openable for user access. The whole thing measures about 21 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide and weighs a shade under 40 pounds.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s never been a more powerful Mac. Ever. This thing has a good amount of future-proofing built in (which is a good thing given Apple’s track record on this model for, oh, the last five and a half years).

We can’t even imagine the insane level of brutishness this thing will display when maxed out with the 28-core Xeon and 1.5TB of RAM, and with dual Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs.

One thing’s for damn sure, even with lesser configs, you won’t need a space heater in the edit bay anymore!