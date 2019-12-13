The ‘Apple Tax’ died years ago

Two weeks ago, Business Insider caused a stir with a video titled, “Why Apple Products Are So Expensive.” The video was part of Business Insider’s “So Expensive” series, which takes a look at why certain items are priced the way they are.
The video was troubling for the number of inaccuracies, falsehoods, and outright lies it included about Apple and its pricing strategy. According to Business Insider, Apple products are expensive because loyal users are willing to pay an “Apple Tax,” or a higher price attached to products containing an Apple logo. A closer look at Apple’s actual pricing strategy reveals a fundamentally different explanation for why Apple products are priced the way they are. The days of there being an “Apple Tax” ended years ago…
Apple’s ability to grab monopoly-like share of industry profits isn’t a result of there being an Apple Tax but rather a byproduct of Apple following a design-led product strategy that ultimately marginalizes industries.
MacDailyNews Take: The “Apple Tax” always failed the logic test because the price is not higher “because it has an Apple logo on it,” but because it contains a unique, superior operating system and unique, superior apps tied into a unique, superior ecosystem (see: Continuity, for one example) that “just works” (most of the time, but especially in comparison to non-Apple tech).
From the Mac to the iPod to iPhone and iPad to Apple Watch and AirPods: Apple products are better designed, with symbiotic, custom, complimentary hardware and software (not off-the-shelf parts trying to work with an off-the-rack OS) and offer smoother, more elegant operation as a result.
In short, Apple products are generally worth whatever “extra” cost (and then some) vs. competitors’ rudimentary wares.
Those of us who are smartly all-Apple have such an easy time with technology compared to the rest of the world. Inside the walled garden we have Continuity – it all just works! — MacDailyNews, July 18, 2019
6 Comments
Please explain then the 3x-4x markup on Mac Pro RAM when bought from Apple, versus buying the exact same RAM elsewhere and installing it yourself.
The Apple tax is also the inability to upgrade RAM and storage after purchase for iMacs and Macbooks, so you’re forced to pay an outrageous amount to upgrade to what you THINK you’ll need 4-5 years from now. It’s the utterly pointless thinness of iMacs making them not only non-upgradable but also hard to self-service (e.g. replace dead HDD). It’s the days wasted without your laptop after having to leave it at Apple to replace their beta-level butterfly keyboard (sure PC laptops fail and waste days too… but you paid EXTRA PREMIUM for Apple quality, right?).
The self service part irks me! With devices being so thin today, Apple should be able to design them so you take a cover off and things popup off easily as mostly everything is a single layer or close to it. Not reason they have to be so difficult to work on! They do it deliberately and money is wasted and I’m sure the cost is higher because of that as well. We are in the age of waterproofing and that does make it a little more difficult, but I think it can me more simple overall. Macbooks should be very easy to replace the logicboard, etc.
They don’t force you to buy RAM from Apple. A “tax” is forced upon you.
So, if there is no “Apple Tax”, why does buying RAM from Apple cost multiple times what the same quality RAM can be purchased elsewhere?
Apple certainly merits constructive criticism in some areas. Thats what feedback and “voting with your feet” are for. Buy your RAM elsewhere; figure out work-arounds, etc.
Yes they are more expensive, especially the RAM and drive upgrades. Yet, I will pay the seemingly unreasonable upgrade because, when I tried to get by with a PC with same specs at less than a third the price, the frustration and tediousness of having the same tasks take 3 times as many steps and constant work arounds and searches to solve problems made the cost of the PC just money thrown in the garbage. Life is too short to spend more work time on your computer than on the work. And though it costs more, the useful lifetime of the machines is so much longer it helps to balance the upfront costs. If your needs are minimal go ahead and PC, but if you spend a large part of your time on technology products, Apple is worth it. Every time I add an Apple product my life gets easier.