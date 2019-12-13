Tim Cook’s Asian tour continues in Thailand following visits to Japan and Singapore

Ben Lovejoy, 9to5Mac:

Tim Cook is continuing something of a whirlwind tour of Asia, after beginning the trip in Japan earlier in the week. From there he headed to Singapore and is currently in Thailand. Cook was in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday, where he met with Shot on iPhone photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia. He’s been tweeting details of his itinerary.

.@SingaporeAir has transformed the cockpit with iPad! Thanks to CEO Goh Choon Phong and Captain Raj for showing me how iPadOS helps pilots focus on what matters — safety. See you again soon, Singapore! 👋 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/avbAiV4Sqn — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 12, 2019

สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19) 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/9VvWXcwEIE — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

Beyond impressed with the students at Satit-Chula in Bangkok who are using Everyone Can Create to learn the science behind how day turns to night. Here’s to reaching for the stars! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i1sG9J4L8O — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

Congratulations to the Thai women’s national volleyball team for winning gold at #SEAGames2019! Great to meet Coach Danai, @nootsara13, @malikaboth and the rest of the team and see how they use Apple Watch and iPad in training. สู้ๆ โชคดีสำหรับรอบคัดตัวโอลิมปิกนะครับ pic.twitter.com/IMypDePJXJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

It made my heart sing to spend time with Thailand’s WWDC scholarship winners Kiratijuta and Patcharapon. Amazing to see how your careers have taken off since WWDC! And great to meet studygrammer Peanut Butter who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad. Stunning! pic.twitter.com/gAqcAgS5wj — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

Amazing to see the next generation of developers having a blast with Swift Playgrounds today at Apple IconSiam! Thanks to the team for a warm welcome! #TodayAtApple #EveryoneCanCode pic.twitter.com/BDAp3CdqSf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

Thanks to @YodWongnai and food bloggers Yota and Jira for showing me some of Bangkok’s best street food. Jay Fai’s reputation is well deserved — the crab omelette was amazing! Five stars on @Wongnai from me! #อร่อยมาก pic.twitter.com/MODfFV16qJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Nice touch showing off those iPads in the cockpit of the Singapore Air jet!