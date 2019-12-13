Tim Cook’s Asian tour continues in Thailand following visits to Japan and Singapore

Tim Cook enjoys street food in Bangkok, Thailand
Tim Cook enjoys street food in Bangkok, Thailand

Ben Lovejoy, 9to5Mac:

Tim Cook is continuing something of a whirlwind tour of Asia, after beginning the trip in Japan earlier in the week. From there he headed to Singapore and is currently in Thailand.

Cook was in Singapore on Wednesday and Thursday, where he met with Shot on iPhone photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia. He’s been tweeting details of his itinerary.

MacDailyNews Take: Nice touch showing off those iPads in the cockpit of the Singapore Air jet!

