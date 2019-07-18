Apple software becomes lifestyle

Dana Blankenhorn for InvestorPlace:
Hardware becoming software is one of the key trends of this decade. As Apple prepares to refresh its product line for the fall of 2019, it is selling its software as a lifestyle.
The key product launch investors need to consider is the Apple Card, the company’s entry into finance.
Apple’s strategy is coming into focus. It’s a lifestyle and an indenture. It’s a walled garden where, in exchange for promises of privacy, Apple controls everything you have, including your cash flow… People who believe in Apple tend to go all-in. The most important point about the iPhone’s market share is its stability. They have half of the U.S. market and over one-fifth of the global market.
MacDailyNews Take: Those of us who are smartly all-Apple have such an easy time with technology compared to the rest of the world. Inside the walled garden we have Continuity – it all just works!