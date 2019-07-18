Joanna Stern for The Wall Street Journal:

Today’s forecast: 95 degrees and sunny with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. No chance of 5G testing. One of the biggest findings of my multicity 5G review tour: The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G isn’t reliable in the summer — unless, well, you summer in Iceland. When I ran tests, the phone’s 5G often switched off due to overheating, leaving me with a 4G connection. Cellular carriers demo-ing or testing the phone have taken to cooling the devices with ice packs and air conditioners…

By the end of the year, there should be 5G in around 30 U.S. cities. Eager to test out a technology that’s been more hyped than flavored sparkling water, I embarked on a 5G expedition from Denver to Atlanta to Chicago to Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

After nearly 120 tests, more than 12 city miles walked and a couple of big blisters, I can report that 5G is fasten-your-seat-belt fast…when you can find it. And you’re standing outdoors. And the temperature is just right. As my findings show, 5G is absolutely not ready for you. But like any brand new network technology, it provides a glimpse of the future.