Apple pushes another update to MRT

1 Comment

Howard Oakley for Eclectic Light Company:

Apple has pushed a third update to MRT bringing its version to 1.47 dated 18 July 2019.

Apple provides no details as to what changes this brings.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

MacDailyNews Take: Alternatively, you can also check to make sure you’re running Apple’s latest MRT, version 1.4.7, by navigating to System > Library > CoreServices and Get Info on the MRT.app.

