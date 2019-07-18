Hotspot device lets iPhone users experience 5G speed right now

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Verizon has launched its first 5G hotspot device today, giving users in select US cities the ability to take advantage of the next-generation cellular network. This also means Verizon customers will be able to try out 5G with an iPhone before Apple includes built-in 5G modems expected in 2020.

After teasing its release at the end of last year, Verizon announced the launch of its first 5G hotspot today:

Today, Verizon debuted its fifth 5G-enabled device with the launch of the Inseego (Nasdaq: INSG) MiFi® M1000. When connected to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, the device, exclusively available to Verizon customers, provides the large bandwidth and fast download speeds required for applications like 4K/8K video streaming, virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR), mobile workforce, industrial IoT and more.

The Inseego MiFi M1000 costs $650 outright and Verizon also offers a payment plan to bring the price down to $27/month. Alternately, there’s a two-year contract option that brings the price down to $500.