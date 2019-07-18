Apple releases third public beta of iOS 13, iPadOS 13

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today released the third public betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to its public beta testing group, 10 days after seeding the second public betas and a day after the fourth developer beta.

The public beta gives non-developers a chance to test out iOS 13 ahead of its upcoming fall launch date.

Beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program will receive the iOS 13 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.