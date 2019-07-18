Apple’s new MacBook Pro and Air score high marks in battery tests with each topping 10 hours of battery life

Dan Ackerman for CNET:

When Apple announced updates to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in early July, most of the attention was paid to easy-to-spot differences: The lower price on the Air, the always-there Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, and the Pro’s entry-level jump from dual-core to quad-core processors.

We already know the updates have paid off for the $1,299 MacBook Pro — our initial testing shows a nice speed jump over the older dual-core, entry-level Pro, but what about battery life?

If you’re trying to decide between a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, they both get around 10.5 hours of streaming video battery life, so you won’t have to choose battery life at the expense of power, price, features or design.