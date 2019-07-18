What’s new in iOS 13 beta 4: Quick Action updates, Share Sheet changes and more

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Now that we’re into the fourth beta [of iOS 13], changes and updates are getting more minor, but there are still some small but notable tweaks that are worth highlighting in today’s beta.

• Quick Actions – There’s a refreshed look for Quick Actions on the Home screen, which adds a new “Rearrange Apps” option that lets you quickly get to the wiggle mode that allows apps to be moved around.

• 3D Touch Settings – In the Accessibility section of the Settings app, there are new options for 3D Touch in the 3D & Haptic Touch section (which was previously just 3D Touch). There’s a new “Touch Duration” section alongside the sensitivity slider. The Touch Duration option changes the amount of time it takes to reveal content previews, actions, and contextual menus.