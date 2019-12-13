AT&T rolls out real 5G in 10 U.S. cities

AT&T 5G is now live for consumers in 10 U.S. metropolitan markets. Millions of consumers and businesses across Birmingham, Ala., Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, Calif.

“We believe 5G technology will be game-changing, and we continue to help drive this next wave of innovation,” said Scott Mair, President of AT&T Technology Operations. “We were the first in the U.S. to offer commercial mobile 5G, and this is the next step as we build to nationwide service in the first half of 2020.”

AT&T 5G availability will continue to expand – including service in Boston, Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., New York City, and other markets soon – as AT&T works toward offering nationwide coverage in the first half of 2020.

AT&T now offers both 5G and what the company calls 5G+ (mmWave) to best serve different applications and customer needs.

• 5G initially offers broad coverage areas for both consumers and businesses over low-band 5G.

• 5G+ (mmWave) offers extra speed and capacity over high-band 5G to serve high-traffic areas and places like arenas, campuses and more.

5G+ is now available in select areas of the following cities:

CA: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, West Hollywood

FL: Jacksonville, Orlando

GA: Atlanta

IN: Indianapolis

KY: Louisville

LA: New Orleans

NC: Charlotte, Raleigh

NV: Las Vegas

NY: New York City

OK: Oklahoma City

PA: King of Prussia

TN: Nashville

TX: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Waco

MacDailyNews Take: Actual 5G, not fake “5Ge,” from AT&T? Miracles do happen. Hopefully, AT*&T and the other carriers can get as much foundation laid as possible before Apple unleashes 5G-capable iPhones in ten or so months!