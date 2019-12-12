Stocks jump to a new record on Trump tweet saying U.S. is ‘very close’ to China trade deal

Stocks jumped to all-time highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said China and the U.S. were zeroing in on a trade deal, lifting hope that an agreement will be reached before a key deadline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 200 points higher, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 also surged 0.7% along with the Nasdaq Composite. Thursday marked the first time since Nov. 27 that the major averages hit record highs.
Dow Jones later reported U.S. negotiators are offering to cancel new China tariffs and reduce existing levies on Chinese goods by up to 50% on $360 billion worth of imports. However, the report also said the original tariffs would be reimposed if China fails to carry out its end of the deal.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the animating tweet:
Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
AAPL 268.77 USD −2.00 (0.74%)
Last week it was, ” I might wait until after the election…I think that might be best anyways.”
Moving target.
I like Trump for many reasons, but I definitely wouldn’t believe anything about China Trade deal until I see the dry signatures on the documents.
the market is on fire today, but AAPL is down over $2 a share? Anyone have any tidbits to share as to why?….
UBS and Credit Suisse say iPhone sakes down 30+ % in China
(which might or might not be true as other analysts including that Ming Kuo say sales good)
read more at ped30.com especially the comments
How is this not market manipulation? Every few weeks he tweets either he “is going to be making a huge, beautiful deal” or “There will be no deal”, the markets react and then he actually does nothing. Who are the people in his inner circle who are actually profiting off of this?
Riiiiiigggghhhhhht. And North Korea is going to unilaterally give up all its nukes based on tweets too. Some people are dumb enough to believe anything that sounds good.
What is completely missing is any evidence of progress. No issues detailed, no principles outlined, no joint press conferences, no confirmation from the other side. No allies and certainly nobody else from the US government knows what’s going on. You should just trust (wink, wink) Mr. Perfect Phone Call.
Is this Deal Phase 1 or Phase 0.01?
Tweets are not action.
Perhaps Mr. Guiliani is busy working out the totally above board exchange on behalf of actual government officials. You know, because using private lawyers to conduct foreign diplomacy is now acceptable to the GOP. That party has totally lost its principles following tweety in chief off a cliff.
Private Envoys have been used by Presidents throughout American history, beginning with George Washington.
