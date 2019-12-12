Democratic National Committee: Apple News to co-host its first presidential debate in February

The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday the hosts of the next four presidential debates in the first four primary and caucus states. This will mark the first time Apple News will co-host a presidential debate.

The dates, hosts, and states:

• January 14: CNN (Iowa)

• February 7: ABC, Apple News, and WMUR-TV (New Hampshire)

• February 19: NBC and The Nevada Independent (Nevada)

• February 25: CBS, Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter (South Carolina)

Sara Fischer for Axios:

The next Democratic debate will be held on Dec. 19 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, per Politico, which will host alongside PBS NewsHour.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, Apple News, in co-hosting your first U.S. presidential debate!

While we do not know exactly which candidates will be included in Apple News’ February 7th debate, so far seven candidates have qualified to appear on stage for the December 19th debate:

• Joe Biden

• Pete Buttigieg

• Amy Klobuchar

• Bernie Sanders

• Tom Steyer

• Elizabeth Warren

• Andrew Yang