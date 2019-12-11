Is Apple’s $52,599 Mac Pro overpriced?

You can spec out an all-new Apple Mac Pro so that it costs $52,599, but is that overpriced?

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Apple’s updated [sic all-new] Mac Pro has finally landed, and as expected, it isn’t cheap. While it starts at a vaguely reasonable $5,999, a few taps or clicks spirals this price up to $52,599. Is the new Mac Pro overpriced? Not really. To begin with, $52,599 is buying you a lot of hardware… But the most significant part of that hardware is, as you would expect, the RAM. Going from the base 32GB to the 1.5TB option adds $25,000 to the price, not including the fact that 1.5TB of RAM requires upgrading to the 24-core or 28-core Intel Xeon processors, which from the base price adds $6,000 and $7,000 to the amount, respectively. Is $25,000 a lot for that much RAM? Not really. The cheapest I can find is $18,000, and I doubt Apple is using the cheapest.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s all-new Mac Pro expensive, but it’s certainly not overpriced.

As we wrote just yesterday:

It’s a professional Mac, not a toy for Joe and Jane Sixpack. These machines are for pros who spend far, far in excess the cost of a new Mac Pro with multiple Pro Display XDRs on cameras, tripods, lighting, sound equipment, staff, etc. Way back when, we used to buy Avid Media Composer and Symphony systems that easily cost more than the cost of two, three, or even four fully-loaded Mac Pros, each with dual Pro Display XDRs and, yes, all with Apple Pro Stands. If you have to ask how much it costs, the Mac Pro is not for you – you’re supposed to be shopping for an iMac, Mac mini, or a MacBook Air.

We explained in June why the Mac Pro has to exist (and should’ve existed long before today):