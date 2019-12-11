Bank of America, Evercore up Apple price targets

Both Bank of America and Evercore raised the price targets for Apple shares this morning to $290 and $305, respectively.

Brandy Betz for Seeking Alpha:

Bank of America raises its Apple price target from $270 to $290, expecting AAPL to benefit from “5G adoption driving consistent 200mm+ iPhone units” in CY20-22.

BofA also cites the “attractively priced” wearables portfolio and continuing strong demand for the existing iPhones.

Evercore lifts Apple from $275 to $305, seeing a “robust” holiday season for the AirPods and iPhone 11.