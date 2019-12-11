Bank of America, Evercore up Apple price targets

Apple today revealed “Ultimate Rivals,“ a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming….
The idea is to move health care at Apple’s clinics from reactive to proactive, as genetic tests can offer a window into health risks down the line…
AT&T 5G is now live for consumers in 10 U.S. metropolitan markets…
From the Mac to the iPod to iPhone and iPad to AirPods: Apple products are better designed, with symbiotic, custom, complimentary hardware and software…
Tim Cook is continuing something of a whirlwind tour of Asia, after beginning the trip in Japan earlier in the week…
The new deal would prevent new tariffs planned for Sunday and roll back some existing tariff rates…
Mere days before fresh tariffs on Chinese goods are set to kick in, U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday…
Trump met with top advisors on Thursday about trade with China and whether to delay the next round of U.S. tariffs…
The Conservative Party would win 368 seats if the poll proves accurate, granting a comfortable majority in Parliament. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course for the biggest Tory landslide since Margaret Thatcher…
Spectral Edge uses a type of AI called machine learning to make smartphone pictures crisper, with more accurate colors…
1 Comment
It’s nice Apple’s price target keeps getting raised, but it still doesn’t explain (or should I say offset) those five analysts with Sell recommendations for Apple. Apple’s wearables will certainly boost holiday revenue, so only a fool or a masochist would sell Apple stock at this point in time.