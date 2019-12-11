CNET reviews Apple Arcade: Easy to recommend; Editors’ Choice

Apple’s new service, Apple Arcade, costs just $4.99 per month for access to over 100 games without ads or in-app purchases. Up to six family members can share access to Apple Arcade – at no extra cost.

Jason Hiner for CNET:

Of all the new services Apple launched in 2019 — which included Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus and the new Apple Card — Apple Arcade is the most polished and offers the clearest value. Pay $5 per month, which adds up to the same price as one console game per year, and you get access to over 100 games and a steady stream of new titles virtually every week. The fact you can play games across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV and download them to play offline are added bonuses.

While Arcade isn’t perfect and has important opportunities to improve in 2020, it’s still a service that’s easy to recommend — especially at the price. It’s an especially easy service to recommend for parents, since it gets kids off the merry-go-round of in-app purchases. Apple Arcade’s games can also be downloaded to mobile devices to play in the car and while traveling. Plus, the catalog is curated so there’s very little objectionable content. This is why Apple Arcade has been made a CNET Editors’ Choice pick for 2019.