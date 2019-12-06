Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.134, or 1.93%, to close at $270.71, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $271.00.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00. Apple is exactly $13 away from doubling within a 12-month span.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.200 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.200T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.158T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $924.166B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $868.43B
5. Facebook (FB) – $573.000B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $550.080B
• Walmart (WMT) – $339.72B
• Disney (DIS) – $265.000B
• Intel (INTC) – $247.124B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $185.981B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $148.240B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $132.602B
• IBM (IBM) – $117.967B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $80.221B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $46.251B
• Dell (DELL) – $34.145B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.379B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.855B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.438B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.000B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.964B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.753B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.400B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.462M
