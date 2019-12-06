Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.134, or 1.93%, to close at $270.71, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $271.00.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00. Apple is exactly $13 away from doubling within a 12-month span.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.200 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.200T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.158T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $924.166B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $868.43B

5. Facebook (FB) – $573.000B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $550.080B

• Walmart (WMT) – $339.72B

• Disney (DIS) – $265.000B

• Intel (INTC) – $247.124B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $185.981B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $148.240B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $132.602B

• IBM (IBM) – $117.967B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $80.221B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $46.251B

• Dell (DELL) – $34.145B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.379B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.855B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.438B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.000B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.964B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.753B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.400B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.462M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Reach up, Apple shareholders, and touch the stratosphere!