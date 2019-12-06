Apple’s new 4.7-inch ‘iPhone SE 2’ might actually be called ‘iPhone 9’

In a product naming move that makes some sense, Apple’s oft-rumored followup to the iPhone SE, albeit in an iPhone 8 form factor, may be called “iPhone 9.”

The widely rumored “iPhone SE 2” might actually be named the iPhone 9, according to an “informed source” cited by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

The report reiterates that the device will have a similar form factor as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. 3GB of RAM is also expected.

iPhone 9 would certainly be a more fitting name for the device given it sounds like more of an iPhone 8 successor than an iPhone SE successor.