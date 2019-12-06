Apple seeds macOS Catalina 10.15.2 beta 4 to developers

The widely rumored “iPhone SE 2” might actually be named the iPhone 9, according to…
Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose to hit a new all-time…
Because there are many ways to measure a company’s success, here are the most successful companies in the U.S. as measured by five different metrics….
U.S. stocks soared Friday after a much better-than-expected employment report for November from the Labor Department which saw the economy create 266,000 new jobs…
National consumer-rights law firm FeganScott consolidated its two proposed class action suits against Apple and Samsung Electronics..
The sound is likened to “the clipping you can get when audio peaks too high, or when speakers are abruptly switched off and on.”
One day, Judith Danovitch overheard her son interrogating Siri on the family’s iPad…
The Lazarus hacking group has been caught trying to sneak a new ‘fileless’ Trojan on to Apple macOS computers…
In 1965, Gordon Moore, the founder of Intel, predicted that the number of components that could fit on a microchip would double every year for the next decade…
Last week we talked about smart TVs—and how that built-in Internet connection can allow manufacturers, streaming services, and even hackers an open door into your home….
Only issue I’ve had is MacBook Pro shuts off sometimes at sleep. I’ve heard it making startup chime in middle of the night with lid closed. Whew, aggravate me.
The issue of disappearing mails in Mail after upgradig??
My only issues have been slow response of the video. For instance when I drag the cursor down to the bottom to make the dock come up it is very slow to rise. Also when I open iMessage the text is always the smallest. Before, after I set it to large it always opened larger. Not with Catalina. I have a bug in Music too but I imagine that would be a different update. Hope the updates take care of these minor annoyances.