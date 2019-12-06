Apple seeds macOS Catalina 10.15.2 beta 4 to developers

Apple today seeded the fourth developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2.

Michael Potuck, 9to5Mac:

After releasing the third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 and iOS 13.3 before Thanksgiving, Apple has made the fourth developer beta available today.

Apple doesn’t detail exactly what’s new in the latest update but it likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this one swats away a bunch of minor bugs we’ve encountered along with ones we thankfully haven’t (such as audio popping and display ghosting in 16-inch MacBook Pro).

  3. My only issues have been slow response of the video. For instance when I drag the cursor down to the bottom to make the dock come up it is very slow to rise. Also when I open iMessage the text is always the smallest. Before, after I set it to large it always opened larger. Not with Catalina. I have a bug in Music too but I imagine that would be a different update. Hope the updates take care of these minor annoyances.

