Apple’s iOS 13.3 coming next week according to carrier document: Perhaps as early as December 11th

A document from Vietnamese carrier Viettel suggests that iOS 13.3 may be released as early as next week.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

With iOS 13.3 promised for a release this fall with features like Communication Limits in Screen Time, there wasn’t exactly much time left for Apple to release the updates. We just saw developer beta 4 come out this week. A document from Vietnamese carrier Viettel has now confirmed that iOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1 will indeed be released next week.

Viettel’s eSIM service will go live next Friday, December 13th. As per their instructions, customers must update their iPhone and Apple Watch to iOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1 in order to use the service.

This means iOS 13.3 must be released by Friday. Apple typically rolls out updates like this on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so expect iOS 13.3 by December 11.