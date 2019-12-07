Apple: Software update will soon correct 16-inch MacBook Pro ‘popping’ speakers

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple is investigating a popping sound issue with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and plans to make a fix available in future software updates, the company has indicated in an internal document obtained by MacRumors.

When using Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, QuickTime Player, Music, Movies, or other applications to play audio, users may hear a pop come from the speakers after playback has ended. Apple is investigating the issue. A fix is planned in future software updates. Do not set up service, or replace the user’s computer, as this is a software-related issue. — Apple memo to Authorized Service Providers